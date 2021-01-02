Hong Kong pop duo Twins to hold concert this year

Cantopop duo Twins have a pleasant surprise for their fans - they will be holding a concert this year as they mark their 20th anniversary in show business.

Gillian Chung was attending a promotional activity recently when Charlene Choi, the other half of the duo, appeared via Facetime and interacted with her.

They said that although they have been in different places in recent years as they developed their careers, both have remained in touch.

Chung, 39, has been acting mainly in China, while Choi, 38, has been acting in Hong Kong and has been nominated at the last two Hong Kong Film Awards for her roles in The Lady Improper (2019) and Fatal Visit (2020).

Choi said at the promotional event that she missed Chung, who replied they are like family members who can talk about anything with each other.

At the event, Chung performed the Twins' hit song Next Station, Tin Hau. The duo also announced their planned 20th-anniversary concert this year.

Chung wrote later on Weibo: "Twenty years seem to have passed by in a flash. There were ups and downs on this route, but you are always there to encourage me.

"No matter where we go in the future, I will sing Next Station, Tin Hau with Charlene Choi 20 years later."

Chung was in the news last year after she separated from her husband, Taiwanese aesthetics doctor Michael Lai, last May.

She suffered a head injury last September, after an accident in her hotel room while filming a movie in Xiamen, China.

Chung and Choi will be acting in an upcoming Web mystery drama Forensic JD, their first television collaboration in nine years.