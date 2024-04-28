Hong Kong legend Sammo Hung wants to win a directing award

SINGAPORE – After six decades of kicking, punching and performing death-defying stunts on the silver screen, Hong Kong martial arts movie star and film-maker Sammo Hung says he is most proud of himself for staying alive.

The 72-year-old tells The Straits Times in a video call: “I’m still alive, I’m still here and I hope I can do what I’m doing for however long I can. I want to show what I can do to the best of my ability.”

Hung trained in martial arts, acting and acrobatics under his sifu, or master – gongfu artist Yu Jim Yuen – and made his film debut at the age of nine.

Since then, he has worked on more than 200 movies. He is credited with reinventing the martial arts genre in Hong Kong, particularly the horror-comedy-action blend of jiangshi (Chinese zombies) movies such as Encounters Of The Spooky Kind (1980), which he wrote, directed and starred in. In Painted Faces (1988), which depicted his childhood story, he acted as master Yu.

Hung will be sharing his experiences in a two-hour masterclass held at Lasalle College of the Arts in Singapore on May 4. The masterclass is presented by the Asian Film Awards Academy and is part of the Singapore Chinese Film Festival’s (SCFF) line-up of events.

This year’s SCFF, which has curated 45 films for screening, runs from April 26 to May 5.

While tickets to the free masterclass have all been snapped up, SCFF is also showing five of Hung’s movies: Warriors Two (1978), Encounter Of The Spooky Kind, Winners And Sinners (1983), Painted Faces and The Bodyguard (2016). This is for the festival’s Filmmaker In Focus segment.