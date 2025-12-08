Hong Kong group Big Four’s gig a long-awaited gathering of friends

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Big Four, comprising (from left) Andy Hui, Edmond Leung, Dicky Cheung and William So, performing at the Hong Kong Coliseum in August.

SINGAPORE – Cantopop fans are in for a treat this weekend, when Hong Kong group Big Four hold their first concert here in 15 years.

The all-male group’s members – Hong Kong singers Dicky Cheung, Andy Hui, William So and Edmond Leung – are aged between 54 and 60. Their show on Dec 13 is at Resorts World Ballroom.

Each debuted in the 1980s after participating in Hong Kong’s New Talent Singing Awards. Cheung emerged champion in 1984, So and Hui were first runners-up in 1985 and 1986 respectively, while Leung was a finalist in 1989.

The good friends, who met while signed to record label Capital Artists, have known one another for decades. After forming the group in 2009, they staged a gig here in 2010 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Their upcoming concert is expected to be similar to the ones held at the Hong Kong Coliseum in August, featuring group releases dance number Big Four (2009) and warm friendship ballad 4 Of A Kind (2025). The latter is the theme song of this concert.

While everyone will have a chance to perform on his own, there will also be segments when the whole group takes on a member’s solo releases, such as Leung’s Great Fun At All Times (1999) and Cheung’s Aiya, Aiya, Kissing You (1992).

In a Zoom call with all four members, So, 58, said: “We have managed to bring many parts of the Hong Kong show to Singapore, so I’m looking forward to showing these to fans here.

“It has been a decade and a half since our last show here, with a pandemic in between. So, it is great to see everyone happy and healthy to catch up.” He last performed here at the Esplanade Concert Hall in June.

Hui held a solo concert at Sands Grand Ballroom in 2023. The 58-year-old said: “It might seem each of us is only on 25 per cent of the time, but we have to put in just as much effort as for a solo performance.”

Leung and Cheung have not held solo concerts here before.

Hence, Cheung, 60, the group’s oldest member, said: “Because of this, I hope that these two (Hui and So) will sing less, so I have more of a chance to shine.”

He added that the concert will be a long-awaited gathering of friends. “Many of our fans might have grown up listening to our solo releases, and we are so glad to be able to see them again.”

Hui said that as they are solo artistes with their own music and acting projects, it is not often they get a chance to perform together.

He remembered how the group was with So when the latter took his wedding photos with his wife Anita Fung in the United States more than 10 years ago. He said: “It was great that we could be present for such a beautiful and special moment, and I think every time we get together, there is this great feeling that something wonderful is going to happen.”

Youngest member Leung, 54, said: “We have known one another for so long and been through so much together, the chemistry just emerges naturally.”

The four treat one another like brothers and can banter freely. They confide their joys and sorrows in one another, and even act as one another’s “emotional dumping ground”, in Cheung’s words.

He added: “Whenever someone wants to ‘dump his trash’, the other three will act as the ‘trash can’.”

So quickly qualified: “ It is not so depressing. When someone has good news to share, we also celebrate together. That is what makes life complete.”

Book It/Big Four Happy To See You All Live In Singapore