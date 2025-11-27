Hong Kong fire: Stars like Shu Qi and Sam Hui pay tribute to firefighters, MAMA Awards to proceed

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Taiwanese actress Shu Qi and Hong Kong singer Sam Hui have reacted to the deadly fire in Hong Kong.

A blaze broke out in the Wang Fuk Court high-rise apartment complex in Hong Kong’s suburban Tai Po district at about 3pm on Nov 26, killing at least 55 people, including a firefighter, and leaving nearly 300 missing.

Shu, who is in town for the Singapore International Film Festival, where she will premiere her directorial debut Girl, wrote in Chinese on social media on Nov 27: “May the fire be put out soon and may everyone be safe and sound. Salutes to the brave firefighters. May the departed rest in peace.”

Hui posted a handwritten note on Instagram on Nov 26: “As a resident of Tai Po, I feel deeply for them. I hope all sectors will support and concentrate their efforts to assist the Fire Services Department in the rescue efforts. Pray for Hong Kong.”

Shu Qi’s husband, Hong Kong actor-director Stephen Fung, and singer-actor Nicholas Tse, also paid tribute to the Hong Kong firefighters on Instagram Stories.

Other Hong Kong celebrities such as singer-actress Gigi Leung, actress Cecilia Cheung, singers G.E.M. and Joey Yung posted their condolences and prayers.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh, actor Carlos Chan and his actress-wife Shiga Lin have postponed their planned events on Nov 27.

Malaysia-born former Mediacorp actress Florence Tan, who is based in Hong Kong, wrote on Instagram on Nov 27: “We are safe.”

Miss Hong Kong 2020 winner Lisa-Marie Tse shared footage of the fire on Instagram Stories on Nov 26, disclosing that her grandmother’s home was destroyed in the blaze.

“My heart and prayers go out to those who lost their lives, those who have been injured and everyone who lost their home today,” the Hong Kong-British actress wrote in English and Chinese. “I spent the day watching my gran’s home burning right in front of my eyes. Such a devastating day.”

The fire has drawn widespread attention in Hong Kong, with several celebrities sharing information about community support on social media.

They include singers Sammi Cheng, Edmond Leung, Anson Kong, Kay Tse and Jade Kwan, actor William Chan, actress Elanne Kong as well as Twins pop stars Gillian Chung and Charlene Choi.

Meanwhile, K-pop music awards ceremony MAMA Awards 2025, returning to Hong Kong after seven years, is slated to proceed as scheduled. To be held at the Kai Tak Stadium on Nov 28 and 29, the organisers said the two-day live show will be conducted in a more subdued and solemn manner.

It was reported that Hong Kong actor Chow Yun Fat and Malaysian actress Michelle Yeoh, who were scheduled to be presenters, have dropped out of the event.

Yeoh wrote on social media on Nov 27: “Heartbroken by the devastating news coming from Tai Po. Praying for the families who are grieving, those who are injured and everyone affected by this tragedy.

“Deeply grateful to the firefighters, rescue teams and everyone who stepped forward to help in such difficult circumstances. Please support local relief efforts however you can.”

According to South Korean publication Korea JoongAng Daily, K-pop acts including Stray Kids, G-Dragon, Tomorrow X Together, IVE, Enhypen and Riize have departed for Hong Kong either on Nov 26 or Nov 27.