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Hong Kong diva Liza Wang opens up about not having kids, once had a miscarriage

Liza Wang recently appeared on a radio programme, where she spoke candidly about her decision not to have children.

Hong Kong diva Liza Wang recently appeared on a radio programme, where she spoke candidly about her decision not to have children.

When asked by the host if she ever regretted not becoming a mother, the 79-year-old said she did not.

“I had a miscarriage once, and after that, I didn’t try any more,” she added.

Wang also acknowledged the immense pressure that comes with raising children today, particularly when it comes to education.

Reflecting on her own personality, the Wars Of In-Laws (2005) actress admitted that she has never been particularly patient and does not fancy teaching others.

She added that her energy was limited, and she felt it would have been difficult to give a child the time, attention and childhood he or she deserved.

During the interview, Wang – who is usually known for her strong and composed demeanour – appeared visibly emotional while reflecting on her personality.

At one point, she became teary-eyed as she said: “I don’t like teaching people. I feel that I haven’t even done a good enough job with myself.”

Her candid admission struck a chord with netizens, many of whom praised her for speaking so openly about a deeply personal experience.

“I never expected her to be so candid about her miscarriage,” one person commented.

Another wrote: “Knowing you have no patience is better than giving birth to a child and not knowing how to raise them.”

Wang was previously married to businessman Lau Cheong Wah from 1971 to 1983. She met opera singer Law Kar Ying in the late 1980s, and the couple married in 2009.

Earlier in August , Wang said that she is beginning to plan for retirement. She said her memory is no longer as sharp as it once was, and she felt it would be unfair to both herself and her audience to continue working if she could no longer deliver her best. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK