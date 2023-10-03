Hong Kong couple Tavia Yeung and Him Law celebrate 7th wedding anniversary

HONG KONG – Who’s afraid of the seven-year itch? Not Hong Kong celebrity couple Tavia Yeung and Him Law, who seem to be as loving as ever. They celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on Monday, returning to the hotel where they got married on Oct 2, 2016.

Yeung, 44, wrote on Instagram that she had jokingly asked her husband if he had an itch after seven years, to which he replied he had an itch on his back.

Sharing a video taken by Law of them entering the hotel, she wrote: “We were here seven years ago to share the joy and receive blessings. Seven years later, we are here today to celebrate this special day.”

The couple began dating in 2011 after filming the medical drama series The Hippocratic Crush (2012). They held a “wedding blessing” ceremony at Leeds Castle in England in March 2016, and registered their marriage and held a wedding ceremony in Hong Kong in October the same year.

They have a three-year-old daughter, Hera, and a one-year-old son, Eden.

Yeung also shared how they have kept the so-called itch to stray at bay.

“Finding the right person is a kind of happiness,” she wrote. “To live a wonderful life together requires trust, tolerance and tacit understanding, even though the journey can be long and mundane. Happy seventh anniversary.”

She used hashtags such as #Copperwedding, #Happysevenyearitch and #Ritzcarlton.

Law, 39, shared photos of themselves having dinner at the hotel. He wrote: “My wife and I set the kids aside for a while to celebrate our anniversary.”

The actor, who was recently in Malaysia to film the upcoming TV drama Modern Dynasty Part 2: War Of Others, used the hashtag #Happy7thanniversary in the post.