Hong Kong band The Wynners want to go out on top after 50 years

SINGAPORE – For fans of the Wynners, it is time to say goodbye.

After their current 50th anniversary concert tour, which will include a stop here on Dec 17, the iconic Hong Kong pop band, will disband.

On Monday, all five members – Alan Tam, Kenny Bee, Bennett Pang, Danny Yip and Anthony Chan – took a bumboat ride across Marina Bay to attend a press conference at ArtScience Museum to announce their upcoming show.

Formed in 1973, the group are known for English numbers such as L-O-V-E Love (1974), as well as Cantonese classics such as Unchanged For A Thousand Years (1988).

After the group members went their separate ways in 1978, they would reunite to stage concerts every five years. However, they felt it was time to call it a day.

Lead vocalist Tam, 73, shared: “50 years is a milestone, and all of us can still sing and dance. It is hard to predict what things will be like in another five years.”

Drummer Chan, 71, said: “There is a saying that it is good to stop when you are at the top. We just want to leave the best impression for audiences.”

The group had previously performed in Singapore in 2011 and 2008. Although their current tour is expected to be their last, the group are still open to doing charity gigs, such as their performance of Sha La La La La (1974) at the Uniting Hearts 2023 Charity TV Show at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Sunday.

Members who hold solo concerts might also invite the rest to perform as guests.

While they acknowledged some fans might feel sad, Chan said: “For me, there is no sadness at all. I only feel happy that we can be together for so long.”

Bassist Yip, 73, added: “As long as the five of us are together, we will be very happy.”