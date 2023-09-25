Hong Kong band The Wynners to hold farewell concert in Singapore on Dec 17

SINGAPORE - This could be one of the last chances for local fans to watch The Wynners perform together.

The iconic Hong Kong band, who announced in August that they will be disbanding officially, will perform in Singapore one last time for their loyal supporters.

Part of their 50th anniversary farewell tour, The Wynners: Farewell With Love Live In Singapore will take place at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre on Dec 17.

Ticket prices start from $168 and Singtel mobile users will enjoy an exclusive priority sale on Thursday from 10am till 11.59pm.

The Wynners, who performed at the Community Chest: Uniting Hearts 2023 Charity TV Show in Singapore on Sunday, are one of the longest-standing bands in the Chinese music scene.

The popular 1970s band, also known as the “Five Tigers”, comprise lead vocalists Alan Tam, 73, and Kenny Bee, 70; guitarist Bennett Pang, 74; drummer Anthony Chan, 71, and bassist Danny Yip, 73.

They were the first band to perform at the prestigious Hong Kong Coliseum and have held the record for staging the most number of concerts at the arena.

The band’s classic hits include Wynners’ Rhapsody, Sha-La-La-La-La, By His Side, Let’s Have Fun and Not In Thousand Years.

Starting in 2006, The Wynners have committed to reuniting with fans every five years, but the promise will come to an end in 2023 with their final tour.

The Wynners: Farewell With Love Live In Singapore is part of Marina Bay Sands’ (MBS) Sands Live concert series – an initiative that brings in top entertainment acts from Asia and beyond across the integrated resort’s venues.

First unveiled in 2014, Sands Live began as a series of up-close and intimate concerts that has attracted globally acclaimed performers such as English rock band The Rolling Stones, Canadian singers Michael Buble and Celine Dion as well as Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok.

As part of an expanded initiative to bring in top entertainment acts to Singapore, Sands Live relaunched in March 2023 and has staged performances from artistes such as Hong Kong singers Joey Yung and Hacken Lee, Taiwanese singer Chao Chuan and South Korean superstars Psy and Rain.

The Wynners: Farewell With Love Live In Singapore



Where: Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Level 5, Sands Grand Ballroom

When: Dec 17, 8pm

Admission: Tickets from $168 to $378 (excluding booking fees) go on general sale on Friday 10am via MBS and Ticketmaster ticketing channels