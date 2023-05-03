Hong Kong actresses Linda Chung and Myolie Wu, each with 3 kids, all in one photo

HONG KONG – Hong Kong actresses Linda Chung and Myolie Wu, who have three young children each, recently had a gathering with all their kids in tow.

The group photos, shared by Chung, 39, on Instagram on Tuesday, have won over netizens, with fellow stars such as Priscilla Wong and Yoyo Chen commenting on how adorable the tots are.

Vancouver-based Chung, who appeared to be in Hong Kong for a visit, wrote in the caption “Full house” and added six emojis to represent the babies and toddlers.

Chung, who married chiropractor Jeremy Leung in 2015, has two daughters – Kelly, six, and Anika, one – and a son, Jared, four.

Wu, 43, has three sons – Brendan, five, Ryan, three, and Liam, two – with Hong Kong businessman Philip Lee, whom she married in 2015.

Commenters suggested they get more celebrity offspring to join their future gatherings, including the three kids of celebrity couple Moses Chan and Aimee Chan, and the two of actors Him Law and Tavia Yeung.