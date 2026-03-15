Hong Kong actress Sisley Choi leaves TVB

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Sisley Choi joined TVB in 2013, after becoming the first runner-up in that year’s Miss Hong Kong Pageant.

After months of speculation, Hong Kong actress Sisley Choi, 35, has announced her departure from TVB, after 13 years with the television network.

In an Instagram post on March 12, she posted photos of herself with the caption: “Thirteen years – a chapter beautifully completed. Farewell greenhouse, the tree is now stepping into the wilderness. To old friends and new, I humbly ask for your patience and guidance.

“Thank you, TVB, for everythin g. Al l the joys and hardships have been a precious lesson. This bond will continue. And if the right opportunity arises, I’ll be more than glad – always ready to return.”

Choi, the daughter of a police officer, joined the network in 2013, after becoming the first runner-up in that year’s Miss Hong Kong Pageant. She made her acting debut in the drama Overachievers (2014), as a woman in charge of a boxing club.

She took on her first leading role in the sports-themed drama Young Charioteers (2015), playing an accountant.

The crime-themed drama Legal Mavericks (2017) and its sequel Legal Mavericks 2020 (2020), in which Choi portrayed a legal executive with a heroic spirit, propelled her into the spotlight. Her work earned her a Most Popular Female TV Character award at the TVB Anniversary Awards in 2017, and a Best Actress prize at the same awards show in 2020.

Her last drama with TVB wa s th e aviation series The Airport Diary (2024), in which she played an airport manager. Her name was recently removed from the company’s official website.

Fellow artistes wished Choi well, under her post. Actor and singer Fred Cheng responded with two “flexed biceps” emojis, while actress Rosita Kwok wrote: “All the best.”

Singer Jocelyn Chan also commented: “Cheers to the past, present and future you !”