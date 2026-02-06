Hong Kong actress Nancy Wu leaves TVB after more than 20 years

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Hong Kong actress Nancy Wu is the latest artiste to leave TVB, after being with the Hong Kong broadcaster for more than 20 years.

The 44-year-old’s departure follows that of veteran actress Law Lan, 91, as well as actors Roger Kwok, 61, and Joe Ma, 57.

“Today is lichun, which marks the start of a new year,” Wu wrote in Chinese on social media on Feb 4. “I’ve decided to step out of my comfort zone in the new year and explore the world beyond. I look forward to new endeavours, new creations and new sparks.”

The actress thanked her managers and colleagues at TVB and Shaw Brothers, which she was contracted to, for their support and care over the past years.

Wu’s last project with TVB was the period drama No Return (2024), in which she played a businesswoman known as Seventh Master. She has recently spent more time working in China and holding concerts, with her next show slated for Zhuhai on April 4.

Wu joined TVB’s International Chinese New Talent Singing Championship in 1999 and made it to the last four. She then took part in TVB’s 3rd Annual Cover Girl Competition in 2001, emerging as the overall winner and later enrolled in the broadcaster’s artiste training programme.

Before graduating in 2002, she was cast in TVB series Triumph In The Skies (2003), playing the younger sister of Ma, one of the male leads.

She was named Most Improved Female Artiste at the TVB Anniversary Awards in 2008 for her roles in TV series such as Wars Of In-Laws II (2008) and The Silver Chamber Of Sorrows (2008).

She won Best Supporting Actress for boxing drama Gloves Come Off (2012), before winning Best Actress for two consecutive years for supernatural comedy Ghost Of Relativity (2015) and martial arts drama A Fist Within Four Walls (2016).

She signed a contract with Shaw Brothers Pictures in 2020 while switching to a project-based contract with TVB.

She recently surprised her fans when she tied the knot with Hong Kong-based surgeon Akin Chan in October 2025.