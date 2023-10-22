Hong Kong actress Myolie Wu delights fans on her first Singapore visit in seven years

SINGAPORE - Hong Kong actress Myolie Wu delighted her fans here as she visited Singapore for the first time in seven years.

The 43-year-old arrived here on Thursday and attended a Lancome event at Metro Paragon on Friday.

She was surprised after learning from the audience at the event that she was last in Singapore seven years ago.

“Has it been that long?” she said. “My fans miss me very much. I am really happy to see my friends in Singapore again.”

Wu had had earlier posted on social media on Friday a video of her local fans warmly welcoming her at the airport.

She wrote in the caption: “It’s really been a long time since I last saw all of you. Thank you for your love and support. I love you.”

Her fanclub - Myolie Wu’s Malaysia/SG Fanclub - also shared on Instagram two group photos of the actress interacting with fans.

“Although it was a short trip this time, we are so happy to be able to see you again after so many years,” the club wrote. “Thank you for everything and for all the wonderful memories, and we look forward to seeing you again the next time.”

It was a whirlwind trip for Wu, known for TVB dramas such Wars Of In-Laws (2005, 2008) and Ghetto Justice (2011, 2012). She returned to Hong Kong after the event on Friday.

“My children have missed me and asked, ‘Where are you, mum?’” she told Chinese-languge evening daily Shin Min Daily News. “I will also bring back pandan cakes for them to eat. They like them very much.”

Wu has three sons aged two, four and six with Hong Kong businessman Philip Lee, whom she married in 2015.

The actress disclosed that she ate black pepper crab - her favourite local food - while in Singapore.

She told Shin Min that she finished shooting a period drama - which will be aired early next year - in September.

She will be going on a Girls Night concert tour in the United States in December with her good friends, including actresses Mandy Wong, Nancy Wu, Selena Lee and Elaine Yiu.