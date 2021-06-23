Hong Kong actress Kathy Yuen gives birth to premature baby girl

HONG KONG - Hong Kong actress Kathy Yuen, who married celebrity choreographer Shing Mak in January, gave birth to a premature baby girl on June 18.

The 33-year-old announced the birth in an Instagram post a few days later, with a photo of the hands of the family of three.

Tagging Mak, 41, in her post, she wrote: "Your lover from a previous life suddenly arrived, catching us off guard, but she is also the best Fathers' Day present for you."

He posted the same photo on Instagram and added: "Mum and dad will always be by your side, loving you. Thank you to my wife for giving me a warm family. Let's work hard together."

The baby, who is nicknamed QQ Mak, was due at the end of July. Yuen told Hong Kong newspaper Ming Pao on Tuesday (June 22) that she weighed 2.5kg and was healthy despite her early arrival.

Six months ago, the celebrity couple broke the news that they had tied the knot and were having a baby.

They held an intimate wedding ceremony on Feb 26 and one of the celebrity guests was Hong Kong star Aaron Kwok, who had worked with Mak.

Yuen used to date singer Ken Hung, while Mak was previously in a relationship with TVB actress Sisley Choi.