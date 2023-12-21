Hong Kong actress Karena Ng marries tycoon’s son Brian Sze

Hong Kong actress Karena Ng has confirmed rumours that she has tied the knot with her businessman boyfriend Brian Sze. He is the son of Hong Kong billionaire Ivis Sze.

“We completed the marriage ceremony on Dec 16 in the presence of relatives and friends of both parties, with the official wedding to be held next year,” the couple announced in a joint statement on Dec 20. “We are looking forward to this new journey and are ready for the happiest moments of our lives.”

The newlyweds also shared several of their marriage photos on social media, with the caption: “My forever. Stay tuned for the wedding in 2024.”

Photos of the couple’s marriage ceremony began circulating online on Dec 17.

Ng, 30, rose to prominence after starring in the movie Magic To Win (2011). She was previously in a high-profile relationship with Hong Kong actor Raymond Lam, before they ended their relationship in 2018.

Ng and Mr Brian Sze were first romantically linked in 2018. They recently took part in the Chinese reality show Viva La Romance 2023, admitting that they had already submitted their marriage application. The show also ran a trailer for the next episode, showing Mr Sze proposing to Ng.