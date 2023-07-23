Hong Kong actress Josie Ho says she is the ‘OG Crazy Rich Asian’

SINGAPORE – The wildest of her wild-child days may be behind her.

But Josie Ho still has no qualms speaking her mind, including how she should have been cast in the hit Hollywood romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians (2018).

The 48-year-old Hong Kong actress-singer, who was in town on July 17 to attend a special screening of the Sarawak, Malaysia-set period film Rajah (2023) that she starred in and produced, tells The Straits Times: “I wonder why Crazy Rich Asians didn’t approach me. I’m the OG.”

When it comes to being crazy rich, Ho is definitely an OG – the Internet slang for “original gangster”, which has come to refer to those seen as pioneers or originators.

As the youngest daughter of the late Hong Kong billionaire casino tycoon Stanley Ho and his second wife Lucina Lam, she grew up in a world of one-percenters, rubbing shoulders with socialites like American reality television star Paris Hilton.

He died at the age of 98 in 2020 and had four wives who gave him 17 children.

The eldest child of Stanley Ho and Lam, Pansy, 60, is a businesswoman who took over a large chunk of her father’s businesses – which also include interests in the property, transport and hospitality sectors – becoming arguably the most successful and prominent of his large brood.

Josie Ho’s other siblings from her mother – sisters Daisy, 59, and Maisy, 56; as well as their younger brother Lawrence, 47 – are also involved in the family’s businesses.

When asked if Crazy Rich Asians is an accurate representation of the luxe lifestyle, she references a wedding scene shot at Chijmes in Singapore.

“It’s pretty similar, but I’ve never seen water on the floor in a church wedding, so maybe not that crazy. But (like the movie), it is a lot of people getting drunk, mahjong and mean aunties.”

Even if Ho’s own life was not enough for a film, she says her famous family can at least make a reality television show a la American series Keeping Up With The Kardashians (2007 to 2021).

“If we did that, we’ll make a s*** ton of money,” she says. “I don’t think everyone in my family would be very willing to do it, but if you told them how much money they could make, they might change their minds.”

But who would be the Kim Kardashian, the queen of reality television (and her family), among the magnate’s offspring?

“It has to be Pansy,” Ho says, before breaking into laughter. “She’s definitely Kim. She’s the boss.”