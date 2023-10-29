Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong ties the knot four years after cheating scandal

HONG KONG – More than four years after being caught in a cheating scandal, Hong Kong singer-actress Jacqueline Wong has tied the knot with her boyfriend, musician Lai Man Wang.

Wong, 34, and Lai, 48, held a low-key wedding at a private outdoor venue in Hong Kong on Friday, inviting their relatives and a few good friends from the entertainment industry.

She also shared on social media two photos of her and Lai with their pet dogs at the wedding, with the caption: “Just married.”

The former TVB actress also shared on Instagram Stories a photo of herself with her elder sister Scarlett Wong holding the bridal bouquet, thanking her for helping out at the wedding and serving as the emcee.

The person who catches the bouquet will supposedly be the next to get married.

Jacqueline Wong’s acting career was derailed after she was spotted kissing married singer Andy Hui in a taxi in April 2019.

Her image seriously affected, she disappeared from the small screen. Her then boyfriend, Hong Kong actor Kenneth Ma, broke up with her.

Wong has since made her comeback as a singer-songwriter. In 2023, she released two songs for which she wrote the lyrics and music – Crown Me and Punching Bag.

She has credited Lai, drummer of Cantopop band RubberBand, for helping her embark on her music career.

During an interview in June 2023, she thanked him for his constant encouragement and for “pushing” her. He is a co-producer of her songs.

Her relationship with Lai first came to light in February 2020 after they were spotted together at a pet shop by the Hong Kong media.

In August 2023, Hong Kong’s Oriental Daily News saw a marriage notice announcing that they had formally applied to register their marriage.

Ma congratulated his ex-girlfriend on her marriage when he was approached by the Hong Kong media at a public event on Friday.

He is scheduled to marry actress Roxanne Tong later this year – the couple had announced their engagement on the first day of 2023.