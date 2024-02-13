Hong Kong actress Charmaine Sheh wows netizens with her singing

It is not the first time Charmaine Sheh has demonstrated her vocal prowess, yet the Hong Kong actress continues to impress with her singing ability.

Sheh, 48, shared the stage on Feb 10 with Chinese actresses Liu Tao and Janine Chang at the 2024 Beijing TV Spring Festival Gala. The trio performed Blossom All The Way by Chinese musician Wen Yixin.

The Queen Of News (2023) star shared a clip of their performance with her 18.1 million Weibo followers on the same day. The video has garnered more than 36,000 “likes” and been shared more than 8,000 times.

Many of Sheh’s fans lauded her singing and requested the award-winning actress to hold a concert in 2024.

Beijing Radio and Television Station, which broadcast the annual Chinese New Year special, shared the trio’s segment on its official YouTube channel. Many praised the three actresses’ performance, calling them “flower fairies”.

Sheh scored three wins at the TVB Anniversary Awards in January for her role as cut-throat news anchor Man Wai Sam in Queen Of The News. She released a solo track in December called Front Row to celebrate her 25th year in show business.

She had contributed to the soundtracks of some of her dramas, including Yummy Yummy (2005), Glittering Days (2006) and Beyond The Realm Of Conscience (2009).