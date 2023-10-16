Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai receives first nomination at China’s Golden Rooster Awards

BEIJING – Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai may soon make history after receiving his first nomination at China’s Golden Rooster Awards.

Leung, 61, was nominated for Best Actor for his role as Director He in the Chinese espionage thriller Hidden Blade. The list of nominees for the 2023 Golden Rooster Awards was unveiled on Sunday.

Fresh from receiving a Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement Award at the Venice Film Festival in September, Leung is up against Huang Bo (Papa), Yang Haoyu (Journey To The West), Song Yang (Kong And Jigme) and Hui Wangjun (Like Father And Son) at the Golden Rooster Awards.

If Leung wins this Best Actor award, he will become the first male actor to complete a sweep of Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards, the Hong Kong Film Awards and the Golden Rooster Awards.

The actor, who has been in the entertainment industry for more than 40 years, has won five Best Actor awards at the Hong Kong Film Awards and three Best Actor prizes at the Golden Horse Awards.

Besides Leung’s Best Actor nomination, Hidden Blade is up for seven other awards at the Golden Rooster Awards, including for Best Picture, Best Director for Cheng Er and Best Supporting Actor for Wang Yibo.

Only three actresses – Zhang Ziyi, Zhou Xun and Zhou Dongyu – have completed a sweep of the trio of top awards.