Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai posts video for mobile phone game on Weibo, his first update in over 2 years

It is almost de rigueur these days for celebrities to have an active social media presence.

There are exceptions though, and Tony Leung Chiu Wai is one of them.

Married to actress Carina Lau, the Hong Kong actor has a Weibo account although his last update was in August 2018 when he promoted his last movie Europe Raiders (2018), the third instalment in director Jingle Ma's Raiders action-packed adventure series.

Leung stirred up excitement among fans on Friday (Dec 11) when he posted a video for a mobile phone game endorsed by him.

The 58-year-old wrote: "People often ask me what exactly is acting? Let me act for you in this mobile game."

He went on to play characters from the historical novel Romance Of The Three Kingdoms, such as military strategist Zhuge Liang playing the guqin, a Chinese musical instrument, and another strategist Zhou Yu feigning his anger at General Huang Gai.

The video became viral, with more than 28,000 comments a few hours after it was uploaded. The post has been shared more than 165,000 times as of Sunday.

Leung has just wrapped up filming for the upcoming Marvel movie Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings, in which he played the villain The Mandarin.

However, the character was renamed Wenwu as Marvel Studios unveiled the full cast on Thursday, with some netizens speculating that the name was changed to avoid being seen as perpetuating racist stereotypes.

Scheduled to open on July 9, 2021, the superhero movie also stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, Ronny Chieng and Fala Chen.