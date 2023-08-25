Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai breaks silence on rumours of affair and child

HONG KONG – Top Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Chiu Wai has broken his silence on a cheating rumour more than 10 days after it surfaced.

The online edition of Hong Kong’s Oriental Daily News reported on Aug 11 that Leung, 61, was believed to be having an affair with Chinese singer Cheng Xiao, 25.

The two were allegedly photographed window shopping together. Leung was said to have bought a house for Cheng in Japan, as they have a child together.

Cheng is a former member of South Korean-Chinese girl group WJSN, also known as Cosmic Girls.

Her agency retaliated on Weibo on Aug 12. It posted the Chinese word for “fake” on a news report of the rumour, with the caption: “Outrageously fake.”