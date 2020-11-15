Hong Kong actor Savio Tsang dies of cancer at 58

Hong Kong actor Savio Tsang, who is known mainly for his supporting roles in Hong Kong television serials, died of lung cancer on Thursday (Nov 12). He was 58.

There were rumours that he was in critical condition on Thursday, with his death confirmed by actress Candy Man on Facebook on Saturday.

Man, 60, wrote in Chinese: "We worked together on your debut TV serial. Didn't you say we should work together again the last time we met? Rest in peace."

She was referring to the TV serial The General (1982), which starred Kenny Ho, Rosamund Kwan and Newton Lai.

Besides a more recent one of her with Tsang, Man also posted other photos of them together from the period drama Super Hero (1983), in which they played a couple.

Tsang's ex-girlfriend, actress Mui Siu Wai, whom he dated for 13 years before they broke up due to an alleged third party, told the Hong Kong media that she has not met Tsang for more than 10 years.

Mui, 54, said she also learnt of his death from the media and said she would attend his funeral .

Tsang was last seen in public last November while filming the TVB variety show Cantopop At 50.

While promoting the TV serial Finding Her Voice last October, he said that he was having lung problems and could make only guest appearances on shows.

Finding Her Voice also starred disgraced actress Jacqueline Wong who was caught in a cheating scandal with married singer Andy Hui last April. The series was taken out of cold storage after being initially canned.

Tsang did not attend the celebratory dinner for Finding Her Voice last December. He also did not attend the serial's promotional trip to Kuala Lumpur with co-stars Hugo Ng, Ram Chiang, Jimmy Au and Joe Tay in January.

Tsang graduated from then Rediffusion Television's final artist training programme and rose to prominence after playing a policeman in the TV serial 101 Citizen Arrest (1983), in which he won the Best Newcomer at the Asia Television Awards.

He joined TVB in 1990 and played in mostly supporting roles in the station's serials. He joined Hong Kong Television Network in 2012 before returning to TVB three years later.

Besides Finding Her Voice, his recent TV works include The Man Who Kills Troubles and Line Walker: Bull Fight, which is currently showing on television.