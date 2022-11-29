Hong Kong actor Kevin Cheng, 53, is going to be a dad for the third time

HONG KONG – Hong Kong actors Kevin Cheng, 53, and Grace Chan, 31, are expecting a third child.

The couple, who married in 2018, already have two boys – Rafael, three, and Yannick, two.

On Monday, Chan posted a video on Instagram which showed her husband caressing her baby bump, and wrote: “The most precious gift in the world. Life may be unpredictable, but it is undoubtedly full of beautiful blessings.”

The former Miss Hong Kong 2013, who has not appeared in any dramas since 2019’s Justice Bao: The First Year, added: “Which is why we are excited to share our joy and happiness with everyone today: Our family is about to grow even bigger.”

Cheng, who was last seen on the small screen in TVB’s medical drama Kids’ Lives Matter (2021), posted the same video on his account.

They did not reveal when the baby is due or if they are expecting a boy or a girl.

Congratulations poured into the comment section from actresses such as Natalie Tong, Tiffany Lau and Sisley Choi.