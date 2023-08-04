Hong Kong actor Francis Ng made actress cry on reality show

BEIJING – A young Chinese actress said Hong Kong actor Francis Ng was “too fierce” while guiding her, as she shed tears after completing a scene she was assigned.

Award-winning Ng is one of the mentors on the Chinese acting reality show Hit It Off.

In the latest episode of the show, Chinese singer-actress Xu Mengjie and Chinese singer Liu Yu had to act out a scene with the theme of Confession.

Ng, 61, asked Xu, 29, to turn her back to the camera instead of facing it while waiting for Liu, 22, as the veteran actor came forward to demonstrate.

Xu faced the wall as though she was being punished.

“As actors, we must produce the feeling for viewers,” said Ng, as he did a second demonstration.

The Golden Horse Best Actor Award winner, for the action film The Mission (1999), looked very dissatisfied when Xu and Liu began their performances. He left his seat yet again to provide further guidance.

Xu was seen crying when she returned to her seat after the scene. “You are too fierce, teacher,” she said.

He responded that directors were 100 times fiercer than him on set.

Xu, a member of former Chinese girl group Rocket Girls 101, said in a backstage interview that she had wept due to Ng’s criticisms.

Some viewers said there was no need for Ng to be so fierce. However, there were others who sided with Ng, adding that a strict teacher will turn out excellent students.