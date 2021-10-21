Hong Kong actor Benz Hui's daughter engaged to a S'porean

HONG KONG • Veteran Hong Kong actor Benz Hui's daughter, Ms Charmaine Hui, has announced that she is engaged to her Singaporean boyfriend on Monday.

She posted the good news on Instagram from Hong Kong, where her fiance, Mr Shane Sim, is studying for a master's degree at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. He will graduate next year.

Ms Hui, 24, who was born in Singapore and runs Cafe Bakeaholic in Sembawang, had flown to Hong Kong to open a branch there and was surprised when Mr Sim, 26, popped the question.

Her parents, however, were in on the surprise proposal, which came six years after the young couple started dating in Singapore.

In a phone interview from Hong Kong with Lianhe Wanbao after the announcement, Hui, gave his future son-in-law the stamp of approval.

"He is an honest man and he loves my daughter. That's all that matters," said Hui, a Singapore permanent resident who is married to a Singaporean.

The 72-year-old actor - who has acted in many TVB dramas including comedy series Come With Me and movies such as thrillers Line Walker (2014) and Line Walker: Bull Fight (2020) - also said he was in no rush for them to get married, adding: "Marriage is a matter for the young people. "

The happy couple, who met through mutual friends while partying at Zouk, plan to hold their wedding in Hong Kong and Singapore, although Ms Hui said it might not happen for a few years as she would like to concentrate on her business.

"This was perhaps a test," she said of their long-distance relationship. "Fortunately for the two of us, we passed."