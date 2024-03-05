Hong Kong actor Benz Hui’s daughter closes two Singapore cafes after marriage

SINGAPORE – Recent visitors to Cafe Bakeaholic and Juju at Wheelock Place in Orchard Road might have found both cafes closed.

These were run by veteran Hong Kong actor Benz Hui’s 26-year-old daughter Charmaine Hui, who is married to Singaporean Shane Sim.

Ms Hui and Mr Sim, who works in the banking industry, held a wedding ceremony and banquet in Hong Kong in December, and a second one in Singapore in January.

Cafe Bakeaholic has another outlet in Springside Green in Yishun, which is still in business.

Benz Hui, 75, told Chinese-language evening daily Shin Min Daily News that his daughter gave up the two cafes at Wheelock Place in February.