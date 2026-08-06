Hong Kong actor and lyricist Peter Lai dies at 76

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Hong Kong's Peter Lai was widely regarded as one of the founding generation of Cantopop lyricists.

Hong Kong lyricist and actor Peter Lai has died at the age of 76.

The news was confirmed by his long-time friend, sports commentator Chung Chi Kwong, in an interview with Sing Tao Headline on Aug 5.

Chung revealed that Lai had been bedridden since suffering a stroke in March, and that his condition gradually worsened over the following months.

According to Hong Kong media, Lai had been battling multiple health issues in recent years.

In 2025, he was admitted to the intensive care unit after developing respiratory complications from influenza.

He was also diagnosed with anaemia, diabetes and impaired kidney function, requiring the use of a urinary catheter and two blood transfusions during his treatment.

Lai was widely regarded as one of the founding generation of Cantopop lyricists, alongside Jim Wong, Jimmy Lo and Cheng Kwok Kong.

Over the course of his career, he co-wrote songs with legendary singer-songwriter Sam Hui and collaborated with major Cantopop stars such as Anita Mui, Leslie Cheung and Alan Tam.

Beyond music, Lai also enjoyed a successful acting career.

He is best known to television audiences for his role as Uncle Pau in the popular TVB sitcom Come Home Love: Lo And Behold (2017 to 2026). THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK