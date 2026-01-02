Hong Kong actor and action choreographer Yuen Cheung Yan dies at 69

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Hong Kong action choreographer and actor Yuen Cheung Yan, who was known for playing iconic supporting roles in movies, has died at the age of 69. The territory’s media reported that he died from illness, without elaborating.

His widow issued an obituary confirming that Yuen died at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Jan 1. The wake will be held at Universal Funeral Parlour on Feb 1, with the funeral held the next day.

One of Yuen’s most memorable roles was in Kung Fu Hustle (2004), which was directed by and starred Hong Kong actor-director Stephen Chow. In the action comedy, Yuen played a mysterious beggar who tricked Chow’s underdog character into buying the Buddha’s Palm manual.

Another role was in Hong Kong action comedy King Of Beggars (1992), directed by Hong Kong film-maker Gordon Chan and starring Chow. Yuen played a beggar teaching the martial arts move Sleeping Arhat Fist, with his humorous and witty performance winning the hearts of movie fans.

Yuen hailed from a family of martial artists.

He was the son of Hong Kong actor and action choreographer Yuen Siu Tien, who died in 1980 at the age of 68. Yuen Cheung Yan was also the younger brother of renowned Hong Kong martial arts choreographer and film director Yuen Woo Ping, 80, who has worked on both Hong Kong and Hollywood movies.

Yuen Cheung Yan trained in martial arts from a young age and was a core member of the Yuen brothers’ production team, known as Yuen Family. He not only acted, but also served as action choreographer and director for numerous films.

He followed his brother Yuen Woo Ping to Hollywood, working as a martial arts choreographer on films like Charlie’s Angels (2000) and Daredevil (2003).

Hong Kong film director Lee Lik Chi and action star Donnie Yen paid tribute to Yuen Cheung Yan on social media.

“Remembering Master Yuen Cheung Yan,” Lee wrote, posting several photos of him.

Yen wrote: “From our youthful encounter in Drunken Tai Chi (1984) to our recent collaboration in Sakra (2023). Brother Cheung Yan, your legacy shines in cinema as your spirit lives on. We will cherish your memory forever. Rest in peace.”