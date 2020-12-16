Home is so near yet so far for Hong Kong singer G.E.M.

For Hong Kong singer G.E.M., who is currently based in China, home is so near, yet so far, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Shanghai native, whose real name is Gloria Tang, wrote on social media on Tuesday (Dec 15): "Today is the seventh month I am away from home. I have so many things in the hotel room that there is almost no space to put them.

"My mum has come to Shanghai to visit me even though she has to be quarantined for 14 days each on both sides, but I have not met my dad and younger sister for a long time."

Hong Kong television host Joyce Ngai commented that she missed Tang too, while Malaysian singer Gin Lee encouraged Tang to keep going and added that she has a good mother.

Tang, 29, who is known for her impressive vocal range and piano skills, is currently dating Ngai's brother, stylist Mark Ngai .

Tang received several nominations, including Album of the Year and Best Female Vocalist (Mandarin), for her studio album City Zoo at Taiwan's Golden Melody Awards in October, winning the Special Award from the jury.

She was also named one of the Best Asian Artists at the Mnet Asian Music Awards in South Korea on Dec 6.