Home-grown star Stefanie Sun reflects on 24th year as singer, contemplates concert in 2025

Singaporean music star Stefanie Sun marked her 24th year as a singer-songwriter on June 9.

The 45-year-old took to social media to celebrate the occasion, sharing several photographs along with the caption: “Happy 24th anniversary to us.”

The local Mandopop singer, who broke out in 2000 with her debut album Yan Zi, included a link to her blog, where she penned her reflections in an English post.

In the post, she mulled over several issues, such as a possible concert in 2025 and the years travelling and singing for her concerts. “I try to match the two dots... it’s like pulling a string, starting from one dot to another,” she wrote.

Her last concert was for her Kepler World Tour, which ran from 2014 to 2015 in Asia, including stops in Singapore, Taiwan, China and Malaysia.

“My hair these days feels a bit fried, the things that overwhelm me take a life of their own,” she wrote. But joy comes from her children, said the mother of two. She has a son, 11, and daughter, five, with Indonesian husband Nadim van der Ros.

She added that she finds happiness in “reading a book, singing a melody, drawing wherever the pencil takes me or travelling and wandering in my mind, never really having to go anywhere”.

“Staying and waiting... Waiting for things to grow, waiting for things to heal, waiting for the world to catch a breath, waiting for capriciousness to abate, waiting to get ready,” she said.

While Sun’s last album was 2017’s No. 13 – A Dancing Van Gogh, she collaborated with Singaporean singer JJ Lin for Stay With You, a song they wrote during the Covid-19 pandemic. The original Mandarin version was released in January 2020 as a tribute to front-line workers battling the coronavirus outbreak.

The Mandopop stars also wrote an English version, which they performed for the 2020 National Day Parade.