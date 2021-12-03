Home-grown singer Joanna Dong holding live CNY concert

SINGAPORE - Home-grown singer Joanna Dong will stage a concert at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands, on Jan 21 and 22.

You Must Believe in Spring - Joanna Dong Lunar New Year Concert is the jazz singer's first live show since the pandemic started. It is also her first ticketed Chinese new year-themed concert.

In a statement, the 40-year-old says the pandemic has given her a new-found appreciation for Lunar New Year celebrations beyond feasting and festivities.

"This is the first in a long time that generations of Singaporeans have shared a common experience of adversity. It always takes so much courage and strength to start all over again, so it is with a new year.

"I hope to spend some quality time with my fans and gather all that positive energy and collectively take big bold strides into the New Year, blessed by one another."

In 2018, Dong held her So Here I Am Asian tour, which included shows in Beijing, Hong Kong and Taipei. She also played two sold-out shows at the Esplanade Concert Hall in the same year.

You Must Believe in Spring - Joanna Dong Lunar New Year Concert

Where: Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands

When: Jan 21 and 22, 8pm

Admission: From $78 through Sistic. Go to Sistic's website or call 6348-5555