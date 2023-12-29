Home-grown actor Ayden Sng is 14th most handsome face in global list

SINGAPORE – Singaporean actor Ayden Sng is ending 2023 on a high. The 30-year-old Mediacorp actor made it to The 100 Most Handsome Faces list, with a ranking of 14th.

This is his debut entry on the global list complied by London-based TC Candler, creator of the Annual Independent Critics List of the 100 Most Handsome and Beautiful Faces of the Year.

Sng’s ranking puts him ahead of Hollywood celebrities such as Twilight’s Robert Pattinson (86th), Captain America star Chris Evans (61st) and Aquaman’s Jason Momoa (21st). Sng is also placed ahead of popular Asian icons such as BTS’ Jungkook (16th) and Thai actor Bright Vachirawit (41st).

Sng shared his excitement in an Instagram post. “Wrapping up the year with this. Feel so honoured to be a Singaporean representative,” wrote the All That Glitters (2023) actor.

He also posted several photos of him from his dramas, saying: “Swipe to see when I think I look the best – because men are the most attractive when they are focused on work.”

He reflected in the post that “2023 has been kind”, and his wish for the new year is one that will “continue to be filled with pleasant surprises”.

Meanwhile, local singer-actor Glenn Yong said on Instagram Stories that he was flattered he made the list for the second year in a row.

Yong, who will soon star as a teacher in the upcoming I Not Stupid 3, came in 75th. The 27-year-old was in the 62nd position in 2022.

Wonka (2023) star Timothee Chalamet topped the list. The American-French actor placed fourth in 2022. He was followed by British actor Henry Cavill, best known as Superman, while Keung To, the Hong Kong singer from the group Mirror, nabbed the third spot.

Female K-pop idols dominated The 100 Most Beautiful Faces, with former Momoland member Nancy Jewel McDonie ranking first in her sixth appearance on the list. Blackpink members Jisoo, Rose, Lisa and Jennie are placed ninth, 12th, 14th and 23rd respectively.

According to TC Candler, the winners were selected from around 300,000 international celebrities. It added that its lists “are not a popularity contest” and “aesthetic perfection is only one of the criteria”. Other factors include grace, elegance and hope.