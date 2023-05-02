Hollywood writers strike as studio talks collapse

LOS ANGELES - Thousands of Hollywood television and movie writers went on strike on Tuesday after talks with studios and streamers over pay and working conditions failed to clinch a deal.

The strike means late-night shows are expected to grind to a halt immediately, while television series and movies scheduled for release later this year and beyond could face major delays.

“We have not reached an agreement with the studios and streamers,” the Writers Guild of America (WGA) said in an e-mail to members, obtained by AFP.

Studios’ responses to its proposals had been “wholly insufficient, given the existential crisis writers are facing”, the writers’ union said, adding the strike had begun.

It came after the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), representing studios including Disney and Netflix, said negotiations had “concluded without an agreement”.

WGA members took to social media urging solidarity among members.

“PENCILS DOWN! The writing factory is closed,” tweeted Ms Caroline Renard, a television and film writer.

Picketing is expected to begin in Los Angeles at 1pm local time on Tuesday, with similar demonstrations in New York, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“They’re not going to break this union,” television writer David Slack, who has worked on Law & Order and other shows, wrote on Twitter in a post retweeted by the WGA, whose account logo now reads Writers Guild On Strike.

“If they could do without us, they would. If they could break us, they would,” Mr Slack added. “They can’t. They won’t. #WGAStrong.”

The strike could have damaging effects on the US entertainment industry.

The last time Hollywood writers laid down their pens and keyboards, in 2007, the strike lasted for 100 days, costing LA’s entertainment economy around US$2 billion (S$2.67 billion).

This time, the two sides are clashing as writers demand higher pay, minimum guarantees of stable employment and a greater share of profits from the boom in streaming, while studios say they must cut costs due to economic pressures.

Writers say it is becoming impossible to earn a living, as salaries have flatlined or declined after inflation, even as employers reap profits and fatten executives’ paychecks.

More writers than ever are working at the union-mandated minimum wage.