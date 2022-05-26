Hollywood star Kevin Spacey charged with sexual assault

The allegations of sexual assault against actor Kevin Spacey are said to have taken place between 2005 and 2013. PHOTOS: REUTERS
Updated
Published
7 min ago

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey has been charged by UK authorities with sexual assault.

Britain's Crown Prosecution Service said the star of Margin Call is charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men, including a charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, in a statement on Thursday (May 26).

The allegations of sexual assault are said to have taken place between 2005 and 2013, the CPS said.

A US attorney who has represented Spacey did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment outside of normal business hours.

Oscar-winner Spacey is best known for his starring roles in The Usual Suspects, American Beauty and hit Netflix show House Of Cards.

More On This Topic
Kevin Spacey gets first film role following sexual assault allegations
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay $42m to House Of Cards studio after sexual harassment allegations

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top