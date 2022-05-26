Hollywood star Kevin Spacey charged with sexual assault

LONDON (BLOOMBERG) - Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey has been charged by UK authorities with sexual assault.

Britain's Crown Prosecution Service said the star of Margin Call is charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men, including a charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent, in a statement on Thursday (May 26).

The allegations of sexual assault are said to have taken place between 2005 and 2013, the CPS said.

A US attorney who has represented Spacey did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment outside of normal business hours.

Oscar-winner Spacey is best known for his starring roles in The Usual Suspects, American Beauty and hit Netflix show House Of Cards.