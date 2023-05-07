Hollywood insiders predict writers strike to drag on through summer

LOS ANGELES – The Hollywood writers’ strike that kicked off last week could last well into the summer and likely beyond, according to top executives close to the discussions.

On Thursday, the third day of the walkout that has roiled the industry, the two sides – the Writers Guild of America and major studios represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers – remained so far apart that each side blamed the other for the abrupt end of 11th-hour negotiations to avert the strike.

No new talks have been scheduled.

The dispute represents a clash between writers, who see themselves working more but earning less in the streaming era, and studios attempting to rein in costs to make their money-draining services profitable amid the rapid decline of the traditional television business and threats of another recession.

“There’s no driving force to get a deal done now. I think it will go on for a while,” said one media chief who, like other executives, requested anonymity to discuss private talks.

In the wake of the strike, actress and television host Drew Barrymore last Thursday dropped out of hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards scheduled on Sunday.

“I have listened to the writers and, in order to truly respect them, I will pivot from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards live in solidarity with the strike. Everything we celebrate and honour about movies and television is born out of their creation,” Barrymore said in a statement to entertainment trade publication Variety.