Hollywood celebrities speak out on Ukraine crisis

LOS ANGELS - Hollywood celebrities with connections to Ukraine have spoken out about the country's ongoing invasion by Russia.

Resident Evilstar Milla Jovovich, who was born in the capital of Kyiv in 1975 when it was still under Soviet control, said that she was "heartbroken and dumbstruck" over the events of the past week.

"My blood and my roots come from both Russia and Ukraine. I am torn in two as I watch the horror unfolding, the country being destroyed, families being displaced, their whole life lying in charred fragments around them," she wrote on Instagram on Friday (Feb 25) night.

The 46-year-old whose breakout role was in science-fiction blockbuster The Fifth Element (1997), left the Soviet Union with her family in 1980, and eventually settled in Los Angeles. She became a naturalised American citizen in 1994.