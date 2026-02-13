Hollywood accuses ByteDance’s Seedance of massive infringement with AI-generated clips

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Paris - The US’ Motion Picture Association has accused Chinese video generation service Seedance of “unauthorised use of US copyrighted works on a massive scale” as lifelike AI-generated clips featuring Hollywood stars began flooding social media.

Built by TikTok owner ByteDance, Seedance 2.0 has produced scenes widely shared online, including Tom Cruise brawling with Brad Pitt or dozens of different combinations of lifelike stars from superhero movies and video games, some of them watched millions of times.

Bytedance’s new AI “operates without meaningful safeguards against infringement” and “should immediately cease”, MPA boss Charles Rivkin– representing heavyweights like Disney, Universal, Warner and Netflix – said in a statement published overnight from Feb 12 to 13.

Seedance 2.0 is for now only available as a limited test version in China.

That has not kept Hollywood-esque imagery from piling up in social media users’ feeds.

“In a single day... Seedance 2.0 has engaged in unauthorized use of US copyrighted works on a massive scale,” Mr Rivkin said.

ByteDance “is disregarding well-established copyright law that protects the rights of creators and underpins millions of American jobs,” he added. AFP