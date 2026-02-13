Straitstimes.com header logo

Hollywood accuses ByteDance’s Seedance of massive infringement with AI-generated clips

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Seedance 2.0 has produced scenes widely shared online, including Tom Cruise brawling with Brad Pitt.

Seedance 2.0 has produced scenes widely shared online, including Tom Cruise brawling with Brad Pitt.

PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS

Google Preferred Source badge

Paris - The US’ Motion Picture Association has accused Chinese video generation service Seedance of “unauthorised use of US copyrighted works on a massive scale” as lifelike AI-generated clips featuring Hollywood stars began flooding social media.

Built by TikTok owner ByteDance, Seedance 2.0 has produced scenes widely shared online, including Tom Cruise brawling with Brad Pitt or dozens of different combinations of lifelike stars from superhero movies and video games, some of them watched millions of times.

Bytedance’s new AI “operates without meaningful safeguards against infringement” and “should immediately cease”, MPA boss Charles Rivkin– representing heavyweights like Disney, Universal, Warner and Netflix – said in a statement published overnight from Feb 12 to 13.

Seedance 2.0 is for now only available as a limited test version in China.

That has not kept Hollywood-esque imagery from piling up in social media users’ feeds.

“In a single day... Seedance 2.0 has engaged in unauthorized use of US copyrighted works on a massive scale,” Mr Rivkin said.

ByteDance “is disregarding well-established copyright law that protects the rights of creators and underpins millions of American jobs,” he added. AFP

More on this topic
California governor accuses TikTok of suppressing Trump criticism
ByteDance’s new AI video model goes viral as China looks for second DeepSeek moment
See more on

AI/artificial intelligence

Movies

Copyright/Intellectual property

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.