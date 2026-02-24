Straitstimes.com header logo

HK stars Raymond Lam and Bobby Au Yeung meet actor Ben Yeo in Singapore

(From left) Ben Yeo shares a photo of himself with Raymond Lam and Au Yeung Tsan Wah on social media on Feb 22.

(From left) Singaporean actor Ben Yeo uploaded a photo of himself with Hong Kong stars Raymond Lam and Bobby Au Yeung on social media on Feb 22.

Lim Ruey Yan

SINGAPORE – Local

actor Ben Yeo

recently played host to Raymond Lam and Bobby Au Yeung when the two Hong Kong stars were in town for a performance.

On Feb 22, Yeo

posted on social media a photo with the pair

at his Charcoal Fish Head Steamboat Restaurant.

“I grew up watching their dramas,” wrote Yeo, who has known Lam for more than 20 years after both of them starred in the Singapore-Hong Kong TV series Yummy Yummy (2005).

Lam, 46, also uploaded to Instagram on Feb 21 a photo with Yeo, 47, at the restaurant, writing: “The restaurant I must go to whenever I am in Singapore.”

Lam and Au Yeung, 65, have starred together in TVB’s mystery drama Men With No Shadows (2011).

Both sang with Hong Kong actor Nick Cheung at a private Chinese New Year dinner held at Marina Bay Sands on Feb 20, according to videos uploaded on social media.

Lam was previously in Singapore in July 2025 for a vacation with his wife, Chinese model Carina Zhang, 35, and their five-year-old daughter. He also met Yeo then at Charcoal Fish Head Steamboat Restaurant during his four-day stay.

