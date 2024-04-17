HK star Gigi Leung thanks Singapore composer Lee Si Song for his music at Taipei concert

Home-grown musician Lee Si Song was moved beyond words when Hong Kong singer-actress Gigi Leung thanked him during her Somewhere In Time concert held at Taipei Arena, Taiwan, on April 13.

The 57-year-old veteran composer shared a video clip on his Instagram account on April 16, which showed Leung, 48, on stage expressing her gratitude to Lee for writing beautiful songs for her.

After singing her 1997 hit Short Hair, which he produced, she told concertgoers that the track brought back a lot of memories. She also thanked Lee, who was among the audience, for his unwavering support.

“When I think of the days we spent recording my songs, be it me visiting Singapore or you coming to Hong Kong or both of us recording in Taipei, those days were filled with much joy and tears,” said Leung.

“You have given me some of the best songs, and in no way are they inferior to Stefanie Sun’s,” she added.

Local Mandopop icon Sun was mentored by Lee and his singer-songwriter twin brother Lee Wei Song.

Leung, who was performing in Taiwan for the first time in her 29-year career, further thanked Lee Si Song for standing by her even during the times she could not sing properly in the recording studio.

“I’m sorry if I disappointed you when I cried more than I sang... Thank you for not giving up on me and teaching me how to respect the music. Thank you for those priceless lessons,” she said.

The video that Lee shared also showed him singing along to the catchy 1998 song Coward, which he penned for Leung.

The prolific Lee siblings were also given a recent shout-out by Heavenly King Jacky Cheung.

Lee shared a reel on Instagram on April 8 showing the Hong Kong superstar thanking them during his Jacky Cheung 60+ Concert Tour in Beijing, China.

After performing A Thousand Reasons For Sorrow (1994), which was written by Lee Wei Song, Cheung, 62, addressed the twins seated amid the crowd: “I’m not performing it for you guys... I just happened to be singing this song today. Thank you for writing such an amazing song.”