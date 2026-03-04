HK star G.E.M. returns to National Stadium for concert on May 23

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Hong Kong singer G.E.M. is set to perform here again after setting a new concert record at the National Stadium in 2025.

The Mandopop star’s Singapore leg of her G.E.M. I Am Gloria World Tour 2.0 will take place at the same venue on May 23.

Tickets from $168 to $358 will be available via Ticketmaster, Trip.com and Damai.

The general sale begins on March 18 at noon, while Maybank credit and debit card members will enjoy access to an exclusive one-day pre-sale on March 17 from noon to 11.59pm.

When the G.E.M. I Am Gloria World Tour landed in Singapore on March 1, 2025, it set a record for the highest attendance for a solo female Mandopop singer in the National Stadium’s history after some 42,000 fans turned up for the concert.

The tour, which kicked off in Guangzhou, China, in December 2023, has travelled across Asia, Europe and North America for 149 shows, with the next stop in Taipei in April.

G.E.M., whose given name is Gloria Tang, is known for songs such as Bubble (2012), Goodbye (2015) and Full Stop (2019).

She made her debut in 2008 and rose to prominence after appearing in Chinese reality singing show I Am A Singer 2 (2014), in which she came in second to Chinese singer Han Lei.

Book it/G.E.M. I Am Gloria World Tour 2.0 – Singapore