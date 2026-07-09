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HK star Cecilia Yiu returns to acting after 30 years, open to working with ex Aaron Kwok

Cecilia Yiu is known for her performance in the 1989 wuxia series Ode To Gallantry.

Hong Kong actress Cecilia Yiu Ching Ching is set to make her showbiz comeback after a 30-year wait.

The 57-year-old recently announced that she has signed with newly established talent agency New World Entertainment, marking her return to the entertainment industry.

Speaking to Hong Kong media, Yiu said she is excited to be back after such a long absence, adding that she now sees herself as a newcomer starting from scratch.

The former TVB star revealed that she had long considered returning to the spotlight but lacked the confidence to do so after being away from the industry for so many years.

It was only after receiving encouragement from her godbrother, the founder of New World Entertainment and her manager that she decided to make her comeback.

Yiu said her return will extend beyond acting, with plans to venture into live streaming and singing.

She also revealed that she has already recorded four new songs and will soon begin filming the music videos.

During the interview, Yiu also addressed her past relationship with Hong Kong superstar Aaron Kwok, 60, whom she reportedly dated for five years.

When asked whether she would be open to meeting or working with him again, she said she has no objections, noting that their relationship ended many years ago and that she is willing to collaborate with him professionally if the opportunity arises.

Yiu entered the entertainment industry while still in high school, appearing in numerous television commercials. She later took part in TVB’s Miss Television pageant in 1986 before signing with the Hong Kong broadcaster.

Over the years, Yiu starred in several television dramas and films, including The Master Strategist (1988), Ode To Gallantry (1989), When Things Get Tough (1990) and On The Edge (1991).

She announced her retirement from showbiz in 1995. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK