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HK star Cecilia Cheung sparks concern after revealing ‘severe’ anaemia diagnosis

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Cecilia Cheung said she is now required to take three iron supplements each day to aid her recovery.

Cecilia Cheung said she is now required to take three iron supplements each day to aid her recovery.

PHOTO: CECILIA CHEUNG/WEIBO

Hong Kong singer-actress Cecilia Cheung has sparked concern among fans after revealing that she has been battling health issues while continuing to manage a busy schedule.

In a video posted on July 10, the 46-year-old revealed that medical tests confirmed she was suffering from “severe anaemia”.

To help with her condition, Cheung said her manager had purchased iron supplements, which she is now required to take three times a day.

“Hopefully, these supplements can help improve my anaemia,” she said.

In the video, Cheung also checked her temperature, sharing that while her fever had subsided, she was still feeling exhausted.

Fans have since left messages wishing her a speedy recovery, while others urged the Lost In Time (2003) star to reduce her workload and get plenty of rest.

Earlier on July 4, Cheung had already raised concerns among fans after appearing noticeably weak during her performance in Beijing, China.

At the time, she said she had chosen to push through the show despite running a high fever. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.