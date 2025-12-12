HK star Cecilia Cheung breaks down in court over $2.1 million lawsuit: ‘So unfair to me’

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

HONG KONG – Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung broke down in tears during a tense court hearing over an alleged breach of contract on Dec 8.

The 45-year-old arrived at Hong Kong’s High Court at 8.30am, looking visibly anxious as she sifted through case documents.

Cheung was sued in 2020 by her former agency Asia Entertainment Group (AEG) and ex-manager Yu Yuk-hing for supposedly failing to fulfil her contractual obligations.

They are seeking HK$12.76 million (S$2.1 million) in compensation after Cheung, who had received an advance payment of HK$41.76 million to star in four films, allegedly failed to do so.

According to reports, the mother of three struggled to maintain her composure during the hearing, as the plaintiff’s lawyer pressed her on the specifics of the case.

At times, the star could not recall certain details, occasionally drifting off-topic or challenging the line of questioning.

The judge then intervened, instructing Cheung to refrain from questioning the lawyer and to answer only with a simple “agree” or “disagree”.

As the questioning intensified, her emotions reached their peak and she burst out: “I haven’t slept in two days. This is so unfair to me.”

Cheung added that the presence of the media in court also gave her added pressure.

The outburst drew a moment of compassion from the judge, who explained that the repeated questions were intended only to ensure clarity.

When asked if she could continue, she took a moment to regain her composure before saying she could.

Regarding the dispute, Cheung affirmed that she had not personally overseen the contractual arrangements, adding that all contract-related matters were handled by her manager and personal assistant Emily Chow.

The defence also challenged the validity of the management contract, alleging that the signature was forged and did not belong to Cheung. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK