HK star Aaron Kwok has plenty of fight left for new action thriller Cyber Heist

SINGAPORE – Apart from running through the streets of Hong Kong in his new movie, Cyber Heist, actor-singer Aaron Kwok’s character fights with other passengers in a van and even tumbles out of the vehicle amid the struggle.

In another scene, when he is climbing up a flight of stairs, an assailant pulls him back and causes him to fall on his face onto the steps. His attacker then pulls him down the structure.

The thrills and spills do not end there.

Speaking to Singapore media on Thursday to promote his latest action thriller, which is showing in Singapore cinemas, the 57-year-old said the most dangerous thing he had to do was scale and run on scaffolding.

The Heavenly King was in an online group interview with co-star Gordon Lam, director Wong Hing Fan and producer Soi Cheang, all from Hong Kong.

Kwok, playing genius cyber-security engineer Chuek Ka Chun, who gets caught up in a money laundering operation, said: “The scaffolding was already of a certain height and you can see me stepping on, or kicking, some glass. I was afraid of getting cut. Anything that has glass makes me worried.”

He added: “After so many years of experience, the two hardest things to film are punching and fighting. We cannot fake entanglement. The more fake you are, the more likely you will be injured.”

Filming such physically demanding scenes from dusk to dawn took a toll on his body. Kwok suffered injuries to his shin, which required two months of treatment.