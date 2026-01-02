HK singer Leo Ku’s 57-year-old wife gives birth to their second son

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Leo Ku (left) with his wife Lorraine Chan and their son Kuson in a photo on social media in May 2025. He announced the birth of his second child on social media on Jan 1.

Hong Kong singer-actor Leo Ku surprised his fans on Jan 1 when he announced that he is now a father of two sons.

The 53-year-old, who is married to Ms Lorraine Chan, 57, has an elder son, Kuson, who is six.

“This is a deeply touching story about Kuson, my wife and me in 2025, something I wanted to share with everyone on the first day of the new year in 2026,” Ku wrote in Chinese. “I can’t recall exactly when it started, but Kuson often told us how much he wanted a younger brother or sister.”

Ku said both he and his wife have siblings, so they understand the importance of growing up with brothers and sisters who can support and look out for one another.

“After all, parents can accompany their children for only a part of their lives; siblings become one another’s companions for the rest of the way,” he wrote.

Posting a photo of likely the hands of his new family of four, he continued: “Thankfully, our wish came true. Kuson and his younger brother adore each other. I will continue striving to be a good husband and father.”

Ku’s hit songs include Love And Honesty (2004) and Never Too Late (2006). He is also known for his roles in drama Romance In The Rain (2001) and period drama My Fair Princess 3 (2003).

Ku and Ms Chan dated in secret for some two decades before they registered their marriage in Las Vegas in 2014. He announced the birth of Kuson in March 2020, when the baby was about three months old.