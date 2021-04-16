Hong Kong singer Eason Chan sparks speculations after leaving only three posts on Instagram

Something is up with Hong Kong singer Eason Chan.

The 46-year-old quietly deleted almost all his posts recently, leaving only three on Instagram.

The first was a post on Jan 28 when he shared new singer Mike Tsang's song I May As Well.

The second post on March 4 was a photo of a recording studio microphone, while the third post on March 10 was a poster of Keep Rolling, a documentary on Hong Kong director Ann Hui's 40-year movie career. The Chinese title of the documentary can be translated as "make a good movie".

When taken together, the three posts can be read as "I may as well concentrate on singing and making a good movie".





Some fans believe that Chan, known for hits including Ten Years and King Of Karaoke, wanted to concentrate on making music or movies without being embroiled in further political disputes.

Chan had announced last month that he was severing ties with Adidas, one of more than 50 celebrities from mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan to cut ties with fashion brands amid the Xinjiang cotton controversy.

The row came after several western brands expressed concern about the alleged use of forced labour in the Chinese region's cotton industry.

While Chan's move earned praise from his fans in China, some in Hong Kong and Taiwan accused him of siding with mainland China in the saga.

His wife, former actress Hilary Tsui, was also affected as she has in the past posted photos of her wearing Nike shoes and apparel.

However, there were fans who pointed out that this was not the first time Chan had deleted his posts on Instagram. In January last year, he did the same, leaving only one post which said : "Wishing everyone a great start in 2020".

His posts on Chinese social media platform Weibo remained unchanged.