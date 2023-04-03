HK singer Andy Hui makes first public stage performance since 2019 cheating scandal

HONG KONG – Hong Kong singer Andy Hui has made his first public onstage performance in front of a physical audience since he was embroiled in a cheating scandal in 2019.

The 55-year-old sang at the Reminiscing Leslie Live concert held in Hong Kong last Saturday to mark the 20th death anniversary of Hong Kong superstar Leslie Cheung, who died at age 46 on April 1, 2003.

Clad in a white suit and dark pants, Hui performed Cheung’s classic song, Chase, the theme song from the 1994 movie He’s A Woman, She’s A Man, which starred Cheung, Anita Yuen and Carina Lau.

Hui then crooned another of Cheung’s trademark tracks, Left And Right Hands, with his long-time buddies, Hong Kong singers William So and Edmond Leung, who are part of music group Big Four.

Hong Kong singer Dicky Cheung, the fourth member of the group, was at another concert held in memory of Leslie Cheung.

Hui’s career has largely stalled since he was filmed kissing former TVB actress Jacqueline Wong, 34, in a taxi in April 2019. His wife, Hong Kong singer-actress Sammi Cheng, said two days after the scandal broke that she chose to brave the storm with him.

Hui had previously attempted career comebacks, such as performing on music show Chill Club in June 2020 and acting in the upcoming Taiwanese series Mr Hito, about Taiwan’s pop music industry. He also held a live-stream concert in September 2022.