HK singer-actor Leslie Cheung remembered on his 18th death anniversary

Hong Kong superstar Leslie Cheung may have died 18 years ago, but he is still remembered by his fans and friends in the entertainment industry.

Affectionately known as Gor Gor (elder brother in Cantonese), Cheung took his life on April 1, 2003. He was 46.

Early on Thursday (April 1), his partner Daffy Tong posted a photo of him on a yacht, with the caption: "Miss you", which is also the title of one of Cheung's classic songs.

Tong, 62, has posted on social media old photos of Cheung annually on the singer-actor's birthday and death anniversary.

Hong Kong actress Carina Lau posted on social media a photo of her with Cheung from the movie Days Of Being Wild (1990), with the caption: "18 years. Miss you, gor gor."

The 55-year-old actress has worked with Cheung on other movies such as The Eagle Shooting Heroes (1993) and He's A Woman, She's A Man (1994).

Hong Kong singer Remus Choy of pop group Grasshoppers posted a photo of him with Cheung when they were in Australia, writing: "Sept 1986. Went to perform with Leslie in Sydney." He included the hashtag #MissYou.

Even Hong Kong singer Andy Hui, who has not posted on social media in the last six months, uploaded a video of him playing Cheung's classic song A Man Of Intention, also with the caption: "Miss you."

The song was the theme song of the movie Who's The Woman, Who's The Man (1996), the sequel to He's A Woman, She's A Man (1994), which featured both Cheung and Hui.



Leslie Cheung's partner, Daffy Tong, posted a photo of him on a yacht, with the caption: "Miss you". PHOTOS: DAFFY TONG/INSTAGRAM



Other celebrities who have posted in memory of Cheung include actresses Anita Yuen and Shu Qi, singers Leo Ku and Vivian Chow and directors James Yuen and Lee Lik Chi.

An online concert in memory of Cheung was also held on Thursday night, with singers Karen Mok, Hacken Lee, Julian Cheung and Sam Hui performing Leslie Cheung's classic songs such as Four Seasons, For Your Heart Only, Wind Blows On and Silence Is Golden.

The concert also screened parts of Cheung's past music videos, movies and concerts during the intervals between the singers' performances.

Many fans have also placed flowers and floral baskets outside Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Hong Kong, where Cheung fell to his death in 2003.