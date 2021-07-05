HK organiser of Jay Chou's concerts seeking Guinness record for longest delay

HONG KONG • Taiwanese mega star Jay Chou's Hong Kong concerts, which were supposed to have been held in December 2019, have been postponed for the fourth time to next March.

The delay of more than two years for 100,000 ticket holders, who would rather hold on to their tickets than seek a refund, is a record in the eyes of the organiser, Best Shine Group.

"We believe this is already a world record and we would like to get the Guinness World Records together with the fans to commemorate this event, and to thank everybody for their determination in holding their tickets for such a long time," it said in a statement last week.

Chou, 42, was supposed to have held the Hong Kong leg of the Carnival World Tour at Hong Kong Disneyland in December 2019, but the concerts were postponed due to the protests that were happening at that time.

Its second November 2020 date was pushed back to April this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and difficulties with air travel, and then postponed again to August.

The concert organiser apologised for delaying the concert until tentatively next March, and added that the situation was unpredictable. Those who wish to get a ticket refund can do so via its Facebook page.

The Carnival World Tour, celebrating the King of Mandopop's 20 years in show business, kicked off in October 2019 in Shanghai and played to a full house in Singapore for two nights in January last year, before being halted by the pandemic.