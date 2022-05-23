HK opera singer was nicknamed Queen of Second Lead Actresses

HONG KONG • Cantonese opera singer Yam Bing-yee - also known as Ren Bing'er - died peacefully at home in her sleep last Saturday morning at the age of 91.

She was the younger cousin of renowned Cantonese opera actress Yam Kim-fai, also known as Ren Jiahui, who died in 1989. Yam Bing-yee started studying Cantonese opera under her illustrious cousin at the age of 11.

In her teens, she began acting in Hongkong films including The Pitiless Sword (1964) and Frolicking With A Pretty Maid In The Wineshop (1952).

She made quite an impression on screen - earning the nickname, The Queen of Second Lead Actresses. She built up a respectable filmography, appearing in more than 150 movies.

She was also a member of the famous Xianfengming Opera Troupe founded by her cousin and another opera legend, Bai Xuexian, in 1956.

In recognition of her long career in Cantonese opera, Yam was awarded the 2011 Award for Outstanding Contribution in Arts by the Hong Kong Arts Development Council.