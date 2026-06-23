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Stephen Chow (left) reveals on social media on June 22 that his movie Kung Fu Soccer is in post-production. He also shares a hand-drawn concept sketch for the movie's poster (right).

Hong Kong film-maker Stephen Chow is targeting to drop his first theatrical release in seven years, Kung Fu Soccer, in July, over a year after filming was wrapped up.

Turning 64 on June 22, Chow made the announcement that day in a 13-second video on social media, revealing that the film is in post-production.

“When will it be released?” said a voice in the video.

“I’m working hard to make it by July 10,” Chow replied.

“What if you can’t make it?” asked the voice.

“Then it’ll be July 17,” Chow said.

“What if you still don’t make it?” said the person.

“Well, we’ll make it one day,” Chow replied.

He also shared a hand-drawn concept sketch for the movie poster on social media, with the caption: “Kung Fu Soccer. July 10? July 17?”

Written and directed by Chow, Kung Fu Soccer will mark his first theatrical release since The New King Of Comedy (2019), a remake of his classic film King Of Comedy (1999).

The actor-director is famed for making movies such as Kung Fu Hustle (2004), CJ7 (2008) and The Mermaid (2016). He was also an executive producer on Netflix’s animated fantasy action comedy film The Monkey King (2023).

Kung Fu Soccer, said to be a spiritual successor to Chow’s hit comedy Shaolin Soccer (2001), follows the journey of a women’s football team which makes a miraculous comeback to win a championship.

The film will star Chinese actress Zhang Xiaofei, Chinese pop idol Lay Zhang and Chinese actress Dilraba Dilmurat. There will be appearances from retired Chinese national goalkeeper Zhao Lina and Chinese national defender Li Jiayue, with South Korean actor Song Kang-ho said to be making a guest appearance as a referee.

Kung Fu Soccer began filming in March 2025 and wrapped up filming in June that year. There was talk then that it would be released in time for Chinese New Year in 2026 before Chow disclosed on social media on Feb 17 – the first day of Chinese New Year - that it is likely to be released later in 2026.

According to reports in Hong Kong media, Kung Fu Soccer will face strong competition in cinemas if it is released in July. Hollywood films such as the live-action Moana, director Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and superhero film Spider-Man: Brand New Day are scheduled to be released that month.

Singapore-based film distribution company Encore Films said in a press statement on June 23 that it will oversee theatrical distribution and related rights for Kung Fu Soccer outside mainland China. The film will be distributed by China’s Maoyan Entertainment in the country.